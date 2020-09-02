Dr. Jose Basagoitia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basagoitia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Basagoitia, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Basagoitia, MD
Dr. Jose Basagoitia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Dr. Basagoitia's Office Locations
Jose S Basagoitia, MD3661 S Miami Ave Ste 705, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-0445
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The best of the best
About Dr. Jose Basagoitia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1518955608
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Rosales Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basagoitia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basagoitia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basagoitia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basagoitia speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Basagoitia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basagoitia.
