Dr. Jose Basagoitia, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jose Basagoitia, MD

Dr. Jose Basagoitia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center

Dr. Basagoitia works at Jose S Basagoitia, MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Basagoitia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jose S Basagoitia, MD
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 705, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-0445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Overweight
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bronchitis
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2020
    The best of the best
    Ricardo Menendez — Sep 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jose Basagoitia, MD
    About Dr. Jose Basagoitia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518955608
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rosales Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rosales Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Basagoitia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basagoitia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basagoitia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basagoitia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basagoitia works at Jose S Basagoitia, MD in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Basagoitia’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Basagoitia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basagoitia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basagoitia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basagoitia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

