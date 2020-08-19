Dr. Jose Bengochea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bengochea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Bengochea, MD
Dr. Jose Bengochea, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Marquez & Bengochea Mds PA152 Almeria Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 446-8377
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Bengochea was my pediatrician as a child. He has always treated my family and I with exceptional service and care. Now, I am taking my daughter to him, he always listens to my concerns and takes the time with his patient. I trust him as a medical professional.
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bengochea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bengochea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bengochea speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bengochea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bengochea.
