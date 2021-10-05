See All Plastic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Jose Berger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jose Berger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jose Berger, MD

Dr. Jose Berger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ de Paris V, Paris.

Dr. Berger works at The Plastic Surgery Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Berger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Group
    3723 HAUCK RD, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 769-3223
  2. 2
    5200 Maryland Way Ste 300, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 866-4126

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?

Oct 05, 2021
Dr Jose Berger is a wonderful cosmetic surgeon! I would recommend him for anyone! So glad I chose him for surgery.
— Oct 05, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jose Berger, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jose Berger, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berger to family and friends

Dr. Berger's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Berger

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jose Berger, MD.

About Dr. Jose Berger, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and German
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609286947
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Res-Yale/New Haven Hosp
Fellowship
Residency
  • Yale New Haven Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Univ de Paris V, Paris
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jose Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jose Berger, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.