Overview of Dr. Jose Berrios, MD

Dr. Jose Berrios, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from Caribbean University College and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Berrios works at Gulfcoast Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Throat Pain and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.