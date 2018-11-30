See All Otolaryngologists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Jose Berrios, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jose Berrios, MD

Dr. Jose Berrios, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from Caribbean University College and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Berrios works at Gulfcoast Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Throat Pain and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berrios' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulfcoast Ear Nose & Throat Associates
    800 Tarpon Woods Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 942-4005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ear Ache
Throat Pain
Deviated Septum
Ear Ache
Throat Pain
Deviated Septum

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 30, 2018
    Best manor of any doctor Absoulilty love him and his staff
    Genny piesco in holiday, FL — Nov 30, 2018
    About Dr. Jose Berrios, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053377754
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne St Univ Affil Hosp, Otolaryngology Fairview Gen Hosp, General Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Caribbean University College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Berrios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berrios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berrios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berrios works at Gulfcoast Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Berrios’s profile.

    Dr. Berrios has seen patients for Ear Ache, Throat Pain and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berrios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Berrios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berrios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

