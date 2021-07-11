Dr. Jose Berthe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berthe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Berthe, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Berthe, MD
Dr. Jose Berthe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Berthe's Office Locations
Lona Sasser D.O., LLC9750 NW 33rd St Ste 111, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 368-9656Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Explain all I need
About Dr. Jose Berthe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas
- Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine
Dr. Berthe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berthe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berthe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berthe has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berthe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berthe speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Berthe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berthe.
