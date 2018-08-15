Dr. Birriel Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD
Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Birriel Jr works at
Dr. Birriel Jr's Office Locations
Lourdes Bosch MD PA351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 406, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 642-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Birriel saved my Childs life, he has so much experience and I'm so glad we made the choice to come and see him.
About Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1104835099
