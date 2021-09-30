Overview of Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD

Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.



Dr. Birriel Jr works at PEDIATRIC PULMONARY AND ALLERGY ASSOCIATES in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.