Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD

Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.

Dr. Birriel Jr works at PEDIATRIC PULMONARY AND ALLERGY ASSOCIATES in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Birriel Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Pulmonary and Allergy Assoc.
    1 SW 129th Ave Ste 308, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 384-0087
  2. 2
    Pediatric Pulmo/Allergy Assocs
    9291 Glades Rd Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 218-3399
  3. 3
    New World Hand Center PA
    4100 S Hospital Dr Ste 200, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 583-1056

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2021
    We love Dr Birriel and how much he listens to parents and includes parents in all treatment decisions. Wonderful man and doctor. He has helped my son SO much. Really wish more doctors were like him.
    — Sep 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD
    About Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699757484
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birriel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Birriel Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Birriel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Birriel Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birriel Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Birriel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birriel Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birriel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birriel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

