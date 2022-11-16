Dr. Jose Bossolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bossolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Bossolo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Bossolo, MD
Dr. Jose Bossolo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from University Of Pr and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Bossolo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bossolo's Office Locations
-
1
Jose Bossolo, MD1203 E Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bossolo?
Dr Bossolo did surgery on my broken leg & shattered knee. My experience with the doctor was amazing. I healed quicker than usual and my scar is almost disappeared in 3 months
About Dr. Jose Bossolo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1740295302
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Pr
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bossolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bossolo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bossolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bossolo works at
Dr. Bossolo has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bossolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bossolo speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bossolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bossolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bossolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bossolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.