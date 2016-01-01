Dr. Jose Bueno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bueno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Bueno, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Bueno, MD
Dr. Jose Bueno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Bueno's Office Locations
Jose D Bueno M.d. P.A.808 Tower Dr Ste 1, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 580-4170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Bueno, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
