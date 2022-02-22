Dr. Jose Calderon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Calderon, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Calderon, MD
Dr. Jose Calderon, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Mease Countryside Hospital.
Dr. Calderon works at
Dr. Calderon's Office Locations
All Femcare OB/GYN Center8605 Easthaven Ct Ste 102, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 382-5347Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
All Femcare OB/GYN Center28960 US Highway 19 N Ste 109, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 382-5341Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calderon was very attentive to my needs and had the knowledge I needed to get the correct care for my family and situation. He was very patient and answered all my questions. I will definitely stick with him for my gyn needs!
About Dr. Jose Calderon, MD
- Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- San Juan City Hosp-PR Med Ctr
- San Juan City Hospital
- University Autonoma De Guadalajara
Dr. Calderon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calderon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calderon has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calderon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Calderon speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calderon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calderon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.