Dr. Jose Canedo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Canedo, MD
Dr. Jose Canedo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Canedo's Office Locations
Columbus Regional Healthcare Sys705 17th St Ste 401, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 571-0121
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
His office and staff took the time to try to help me after a massive car accident. I found them to be very helpful, professional, and attentive.
About Dr. Jose Canedo, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306979828
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canedo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canedo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canedo has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Canedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.