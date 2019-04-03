Overview of Dr. Jose Canedo, MD

Dr. Jose Canedo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Canedo works at COLUMBUS REGIONAL HEALTHCARE SYS in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.