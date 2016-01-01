Dr. Cangiano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Cangiano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Cangiano, MD
Dr. Jose Cangiano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Cangiano's Office Locations
Abhs Supported Emp250 North Ave, Athens, GA 30601 Directions (706) 389-6767
Norcross Health Center5030 Georgia Belle Ct, Norcross, GA 30093 Directions (678) 209-2745
Grn Community Service Board175 Gwinnett Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 209-2411
Jose L. Cangianom.d.p.c.3500 Duluth Park Ln Ste 410, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 957-0898
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Cangiano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cangiano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cangiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cangiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cangiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cangiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cangiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.