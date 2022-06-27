Overview of Dr. Jose Martinez Cardenas, MD

Dr. Jose Martinez Cardenas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reseda, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Politecnico Nacional Escuela Superior De Medicina|NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE / SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez Cardenas works at Cisco Medical Group Inc in Reseda, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.