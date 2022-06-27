See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Reseda, CA
Dr. Jose Martinez Cardenas, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Martinez Cardenas, MD

Dr. Jose Martinez Cardenas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reseda, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Politecnico Nacional Escuela Superior De Medicina|NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE / SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Martinez Cardenas works at Cisco Medical Group Inc in Reseda, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martinez Cardenas' Office Locations

    Cisco Medical Group Inc
    18518 Sherman Way, Reseda, CA 91335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 757-0954
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Cisco Medical Group - Burbank
    290 E Verdugo Ave Ste 206, Burbank, CA 91502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 563-9571
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergy Testing
Abdominal Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 27, 2022
    Dr Martinez and his wife Dr Salbana are amazing, they really did a great job making sure my dad's healthy and helping him understand his health better as everyone spoke spanish and it made him so comfortable. If your looking for a hispanic PCP who will truly care about your health, this team is the one. The wait time is a little long but its understandable the length Dr goes per visit.
    Brett Bogeaus — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Martinez Cardenas, MD

    Internal Medicine
    33 years of experience
    English, Russian and Spanish
    1700827052
    Education & Certifications

    Martin Luther King Hosp-Drew Med Ctr
    Instituto Politecnico Nacional Escuela Superior De Medicina|NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE / SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
