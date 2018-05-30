Dr. Jose Carrasquillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasquillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Carrasquillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Carrasquillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Goldsboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wilkes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Carrasquillo works at
Locations
Motaparthy, V C MD2705 Medical Office Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Directions (919) 396-5956
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wilkes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Nice fellow. Explains things in detail.
About Dr. Jose Carrasquillo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841387248
Education & Certifications
- Temple Univ Hosp, Gastroenterology Temple Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
