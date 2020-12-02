Dr. Jose Castaneda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Castaneda, MD
Dr. Jose Castaneda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
J L Castaneda MD1092 E Los Ebanos Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 546-8072
Lockhart Family Practice Center2060 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644 Directions (830) 494-4001
Luling Community Health Center111 S Laurel Ave, Luling, TX 78648 Directions (830) 875-6399
He is the most amazing doctor ever. He has helped my family so much.
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
