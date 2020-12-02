Overview of Dr. Jose Castaneda, MD

Dr. Jose Castaneda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Castaneda works at CASTANEDA JOSE L MD OFFICE in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Lockhart, TX and Luling, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.