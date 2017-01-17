Overview of Dr. Jose Ceron-Fuentes, MD

Dr. Jose Ceron-Fuentes, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Evangelica De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Ceron-Fuentes works at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Dehydration and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.