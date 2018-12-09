Overview of Dr. Jose Cervantes Jr, MD

Dr. Jose Cervantes Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Cervantes Jr works at TJH Medical services P.C. in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.