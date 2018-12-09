Dr. Jose Cervantes Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cervantes Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Cervantes Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Cervantes Jr, MD
Dr. Jose Cervantes Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Cervantes Jr' Office Locations
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center13420 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6742
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The one good thing in Jamaica hospital He’s a wonderful caring doctor. I haven’t been a patient of his for a while now but he still checks up on me. Lovely person
About Dr. Jose Cervantes Jr, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Minnan and Tagalog
- 1144283458
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cervantes Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cervantes Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cervantes Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cervantes Jr has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cervantes Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cervantes Jr speaks Minnan and Tagalog.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cervantes Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cervantes Jr.
