Overview of Dr. Jose Chavez, DO

Dr. Jose Chavez, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chavez works at Todd C Case MD PC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.