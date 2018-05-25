Dr. Jose Cisneros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cisneros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Cisneros, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Cisneros, MD
Dr. Jose Cisneros, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their residency with Tx Tech University Health Science Center
Dr. Cisneros works at
Dr. Cisneros' Office Locations
Jose S Cisneros MD PA1001 Calle Milagros, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 548-1959
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cisneros?
Listens to you and answers your questions. He doesn't have an answering service he gives all his patient's his cell phone number. His staff is courteous and his office is very clean.
About Dr. Jose Cisneros, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1487728127
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cisneros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cisneros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cisneros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cisneros has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cisneros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cisneros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cisneros.
