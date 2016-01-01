Dr. Jose Contreras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Contreras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Contreras, MD
Dr. Jose Contreras, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universidad De Francisco Marroquin and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Contreras works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Contreras' Office Locations
-
1
Institute for Pain & Palliative Medicine20 Prospect Ave Ste 602, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 897-6801Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Contreras?
About Dr. Jose Contreras, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558300145
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Warren Hospital
- Universidad De Francisco Marroquin
- Universidad De Francisco Marroquin
- Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contreras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contreras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contreras works at
Dr. Contreras speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Contreras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contreras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.