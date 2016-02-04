Overview of Dr. Jose Cruz, MD

Dr. Jose Cruz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores Ignacio A. Santos School of Medicine - Monterrey, Mexico and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.



Dr. Cruz works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.