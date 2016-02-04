Dr. Jose Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Cruz, MD
Dr. Jose Cruz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores Ignacio A. Santos School of Medicine - Monterrey, Mexico and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz's Office Locations
Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant4450 Medical Dr Fl 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 756-3182
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful to my grandson
About Dr. Jose Cruz, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1720043524
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio - San Antonio, TX|University Tex Health Science Center University Hosps and Va Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - Lubbock, TX|University Med Center Tex Tech University
- Tex Tech U|Tex Tech University
- Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores Ignacio A. Santos School of Medicine - Monterrey, Mexico
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cruz speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.