Dr. Jose Cueto, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Cueto, MD
Dr. Jose Cueto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Cueto's Office Locations
Sutter Medical Foundation3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4719
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I just want to say that Joseph cueto is the best OBGYN in the world he's the best doctor he's caring loving and he's just an amazing doctor we all love him and we're going to hate when he leaves is going to retire is not old enough to retire LOL he delivered my grandbaby we love you dr. Cueto and you will be missed my daughter a thousand stars if I could that's how awesome he is
About Dr. Jose Cueto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cueto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cueto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cueto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cueto has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cueto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cueto speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Cueto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cueto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cueto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cueto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.