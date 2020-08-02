Overview of Dr. Jose Cueto, MD

Dr. Jose Cueto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Cueto works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.