Dr. Jose David, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (198)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose David, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They completed their residency with Albany Med Coll

Dr. David works at Jose M. David, MD - The Practice of Family Medicine in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jose M. David, MD - The Practice of Family Medicine
    1 Alton Rd, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 456-4634
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Withdrawal
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cocaine Withdrawal
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 198 ratings
    Patient Ratings (198)
    5 Star
    (185)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jose David, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1831181981
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Coll
    • St Josephs Hospital Health Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. David has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. David works at Jose M. David, MD - The Practice of Family Medicine in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. David’s profile.

    198 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

