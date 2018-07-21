See All Pediatricians in El Paso, TX
Dr. Jose De Anda, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jose De Anda, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jose De Anda, MD

Dr. Jose De Anda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF COAHUILA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. De Anda works at VEGA RUIZ JUAN A MD OFFICE in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. De Anda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vega Ruiz Juan A MD Office
    125 W Hague Rd Ste 370, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 533-3444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. De Anda?

    Jul 21, 2018
    He is the best doctor! He loves kids and makes their visit fun, he is always there and he is the one that looks at your child, not nurses or other doctors, but him personally.
    Jennifer Parra in El Paso, TX — Jul 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose De Anda, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jose De Anda, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. De Anda to family and friends

    Dr. De Anda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. De Anda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jose De Anda, MD.

    About Dr. Jose De Anda, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386642528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF COAHUILA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose De Anda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Anda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Anda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Anda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Anda works at VEGA RUIZ JUAN A MD OFFICE in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. De Anda’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. De Anda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Anda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Anda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Anda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jose De Anda, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.