Overview of Dr. Jose De Anda, MD

Dr. Jose De Anda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF COAHUILA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. De Anda works at VEGA RUIZ JUAN A MD OFFICE in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.