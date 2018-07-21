Dr. Jose De Anda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Anda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose De Anda, MD
Dr. Jose De Anda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF COAHUILA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Vega Ruiz Juan A MD Office125 W Hague Rd Ste 370, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-3444
He is the best doctor! He loves kids and makes their visit fun, he is always there and he is the one that looks at your child, not nurses or other doctors, but him personally.
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF COAHUILA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
