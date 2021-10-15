Overview

Dr. Jose De Souza Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Great Falls Clinic Hospital, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. De Souza Jr works at Optum Care Medical Group in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.