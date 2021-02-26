Overview of Dr. Jose Del Giudice, MD

Dr. Jose Del Giudice, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Del Giudice works at Care Express in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.