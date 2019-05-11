Dr. Jose Deleon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deleon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Deleon, MD
Dr. Jose Deleon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Deleon's Office Locations
Jose F. De Leon, M.D., P.A.1330 Prudential Dr Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (469) 273-1914
- 2 3501 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 310, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (469) 281-0448
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. De Leon and his staff are very friendly and professional. He is very knowledgeable and explains everything in detail. Dr. De Leon performed a surgery on me that was supposed to be done by another dr that was not done correctly. Dr. De Leon resolved the issue and my recovery was so smooth. He even kept calling to the hospital to check on me and gave them orders how to care for me. He is an amazing doctor that truly cares for his patients. I was truly blessed to come across him and have him perform the surgery for me. I highly reccomend him if youve gone to other doctors and havent had the issues resolved. Thank you Dr. De Leon!!
About Dr. Jose Deleon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457349524
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital - St Paul
- Texas A&M
Dr. Deleon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deleon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deleon has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.