Dr. Jose De Olazabal, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose De Olazabal, MD

Dr. Jose De Olazabal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. De Olazabal works at OLAZABAL JOSE R DE MD in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Olazabal's Office Locations

    Olazabal Jose R De MD
    3400 Burns Rd Ste 201, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-1101
    Jupiter Medical Center
    1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 263-2234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2020
    I have seen Dr De Olazabal (Sr) for a little over two years now. He is really the best sleep doctor that I've been to; very professional, knowledgable, current on new procedures, and takes the time to listen to me. Most important, he is extremely thorough when it comes to planning and managing your treatment. I highly recommend this doctor for any Sleep or Pulminary disorders.
    M Cambisios — Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Jose De Olazabal, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497779706
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • St Marys Hosp
    • New Brunswick Affil Hosps
    • Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. De Olazabal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Olazabal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Olazabal has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Olazabal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. De Olazabal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Olazabal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Olazabal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Olazabal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

