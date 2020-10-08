Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Diaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Diaz, MD
Dr. Jose Diaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
Jose M Diaz MD PA507 Park Grove Dr, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 206-2127
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All employees go out of their way for us. They are all kind and considerate and compassionate.
About Dr. Jose Diaz, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1194721480
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.