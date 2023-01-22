Dr. Jose Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Diaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Diaz, MD
Dr. Jose Diaz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Group of Central Florida LLC1038 W North Blvd Ste 102, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 315-1627
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
I was able to get an appointment quickly. His office staff was easy and pleasant to work with. Dr Diaz was very thorough and spent more time with me than most physicians in this area. I highly recommend Dr Diaz
About Dr. Jose Diaz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659318608
Education & Certifications
- San Juan Va Med Center
- San Juan Bautista Med Center
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.