Overview

Dr. Jose Diaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jourdanton, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz works at Heart and Vascular Institute of Texas in Jourdanton, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.