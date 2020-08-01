Dr. Jose Diez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Diez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Diez, MD
Dr. Jose Diez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Diez's Office Locations
Hall-Garcia Cardiology Associates6624 Fannin St Ste 2480, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-4061
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Diez is one of the most caring doctors I have ever used. He was the only dr. that prescribed the right mix if drugs that effectively brought down my blood pressure. He is number 1 Cardiologist in my book.
About Dr. Jose Diez, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine|Hosp San Ignacio-U Javeriana
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diez has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Diez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.