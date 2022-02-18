Dr. Jose Dominguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Dominguez, MD
Dr. Jose Dominguez, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Colorectal Surgery1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3276Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
He is the best surgeon in this field
- Colorectal Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Rush Presbyn St Luke'S Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
