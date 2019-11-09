Overview

Dr. Jose Donatien, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hopital de L'Universite D'Etat D'Haiti and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Donatien works at Oak Street Health Stone Mountain in Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.