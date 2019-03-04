Dr. Jose Duarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Duarte, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Duarte, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman and White Rock Medical Center.
Phoenix Pain Clinic10405 E Northwest Hwy Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75238 Directions (214) 324-9400
Phoenix Pain Clinic1110 N Buckner Blvd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-9400
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman
- White Rock Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Came to Dr.Duerte after years of seeking relief to my pain after being left with an addiction and no answers as too why I was hurting. After looking at a photo he sent me to UT southwest Dalllas. That opened several doors and within weeks I was diagnosed (finally)! Was not the answers I wanted to hear but with the Lord, Dr. Duerte and my team over at UT southwest my days are better. I think that all the doctors should stop for one minute and think about what they became doctors for. Like him!
- Anesthesiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720039274
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
