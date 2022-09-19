Dr. Jose Dutra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Dutra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Dutra, MD
Dr. Jose Dutra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dutra's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dutra is a wonderful doctor who treats the entire person needs, mental, and physical. His ratings are well deserved and true. He helped me with the fears of having my thyroid checked, and his findings. He is very professional and willing to listen and explain. Surgery went well without any complications before or after surgery. He is definitely a keeper. I thank God for him. My surgery was in May 2019. Chicago, IL. September 2022.
About Dr. Jose Dutra, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1760418768
Education & Certifications
- Institut Gustave Roussy
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern University
- Hospital Do Lagoa
- Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina
