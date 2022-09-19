See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jose Dutra, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (43)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Dutra, MD

Dr. Jose Dutra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dutra works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dutra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Nasal Polyp
Treatment frequency



Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 19, 2022
    Dr. Dutra is a wonderful doctor who treats the entire person needs, mental, and physical. His ratings are well deserved and true. He helped me with the fears of having my thyroid checked, and his findings. He is very professional and willing to listen and explain. Surgery went well without any complications before or after surgery. He is definitely a keeper. I thank God for him. My surgery was in May 2019. Chicago, IL. September 2022.
    Debora — Sep 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Dutra, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760418768
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institut Gustave Roussy
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Do Lagoa
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Dutra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dutra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dutra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dutra works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dutra’s profile.

    Dr. Dutra has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dutra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dutra speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dutra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dutra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

