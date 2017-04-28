Dr. Jose Delgado Elvir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado Elvir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Delgado Elvir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Delgado Elvir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine Humboldt University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Delgado Elvir works at
Locations
Pulmonary Consultants Of Ocala3301 SW 34th Cir Ste 202, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 517-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
The office was great. Wait time to get seen was a little longer than I would have wanted, but they took the time with checking my CPAP and ensuring I was appropriately treated. I have been on CPAP for 6 years and no one has ever looked at my device or downloaded, just asked how I am doing. The Sleep technologist was very informative and I will follow up there from now on.
About Dr. Jose Delgado Elvir, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Faculty of Medicine Humboldt University
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgado Elvir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado Elvir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado Elvir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado Elvir works at
Dr. Delgado Elvir has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delgado Elvir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delgado Elvir speaks German and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado Elvir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado Elvir.
