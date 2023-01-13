Dr. Jose Erbella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erbella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Erbella, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Erbella, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palmetto, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Erbella works at
Locations
1
Jose Erbella MD602 4th Ave W, Palmetto, FL 34221 Directions (941) 212-2010
2
Manatee General Surgery250 2nd St E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 896-4788
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erbella?
I have nothing but the best to say about Dr Erbella. From the moment you enter the office to the time you leave, you are treated with kindness and concern. Dr Erbella "listens" to you and explains in "people " terms not doctor terminology. His staff at outpatient Surgery is also exceptional ! I highly recommend Dr Erbella's services if you need help in his area of expertise! .
About Dr. Jose Erbella, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1902891617
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erbella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erbella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erbella works at
Dr. Erbella has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erbella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erbella speaks Spanish.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Erbella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erbella.
