Dr. Jose Escalante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escalante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Escalante, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Escalante, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.
Dr. Escalante works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Yuri J Ramos Mdpa777 E 25th St Ste 214, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 836-1997
-
2
Emergency Department651 E 25th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 693-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Escalante?
About Dr. Jose Escalante, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104929025
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escalante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escalante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Escalante works at
Dr. Escalante has seen patients for Chest Pain, Unstable Angina and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escalante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Escalante speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Escalante. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escalante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escalante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escalante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.