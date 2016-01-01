See All Cardiologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Jose Escalante, MD

37 years of experience

Dr. Jose Escalante, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.

Dr. Escalante works at Dr. Jose Enriq Escalante in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Unstable Angina and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    777 E 25th St Ste 214, Hialeah, FL 33013 (305) 836-1997
    651 E 25th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 (305) 693-6100

  Hialeah Hospital

Chest Pain
Unstable Angina
Heart Murmur
Chest Pain
Unstable Angina
Heart Murmur

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Jose Escalante, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Escalante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escalante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Escalante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Escalante works at Dr. Jose Enriq Escalante in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Escalante’s profile.

    Dr. Escalante has seen patients for Chest Pain, Unstable Angina and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escalante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Escalante. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escalante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escalante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escalante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

