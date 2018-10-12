See All Nephrologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD

Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Uhealth Tower and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Esquenazi works at Miami Kidney Group in South Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL, Miami, FL and Cutler Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Esquenazi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Kidney Group
    7900 SW 57th Ave Ste 21, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-3984
  2. 2
    Homestead Office
    99 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-3984
  3. 3
    West Kendall Office
    16740 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-3984
  4. 4
    Marlin's Ballpark Office
    1402 NW 7th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-3984
  5. 5
    Cutler Bay Office
    18942 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-3984

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Homestead Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Esquenazi?

    Oct 12, 2018
    I am a NY State resident but live in Miami 6 months of the year. Dr. Esquenazi is very knowledgeable in his field and always answers my questions comprehensively and in a manner I can understand. I trust Dr Esquenazi completely and would recommend him to any one needing renal care.
    Carmen Davis in Napanoch, NY — Oct 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Esquenazi to family and friends

    Dr. Esquenazi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Esquenazi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD.

    About Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154522852
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esquenazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esquenazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esquenazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esquenazi has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esquenazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Esquenazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esquenazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esquenazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esquenazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.