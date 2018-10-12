Overview of Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD

Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Uhealth Tower and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Esquenazi works at Miami Kidney Group in South Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL, Miami, FL and Cutler Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.