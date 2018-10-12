Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esquenazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Esquenazi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Uhealth Tower and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Miami Kidney Group7900 SW 57th Ave Ste 21, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-3984
Homestead Office99 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 662-3984
West Kendall Office16740 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 662-3984
Marlin's Ballpark Office1402 NW 7th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 662-3984
Cutler Bay Office18942 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 662-3984
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I am a NY State resident but live in Miami 6 months of the year. Dr. Esquenazi is very knowledgeable in his field and always answers my questions comprehensively and in a manner I can understand. I trust Dr Esquenazi completely and would recommend him to any one needing renal care.
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154522852
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
- Nephrology
Dr. Esquenazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esquenazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esquenazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esquenazi has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esquenazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esquenazi speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Esquenazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esquenazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esquenazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esquenazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.