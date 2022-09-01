See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Plantation, FL
Dr. Jose Esteves, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jose Esteves, MD

Dr. Jose Esteves, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.

Dr. Esteves works at Clinisanitas Plantation in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Esteves' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Guidewell Sanitas I LLC
    180 SW 84th Ave Ste B, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 665-4827

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Anemia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Treatment frequency



Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jose Esteves, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952565202
    Education & Certifications

    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Esteves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esteves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esteves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esteves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esteves works at Clinisanitas Plantation in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Esteves’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Esteves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esteves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esteves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esteves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

