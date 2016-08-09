See All Pediatricians in Cutler Bay, FL
Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD

Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Fernandez works at Jose Fernandez MD PA in Cutler Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jose Fernandez M.d.p.a.
    10700 Caribbean Blvd Ste 108, Cutler Bay, FL 33189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 251-8016

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Asthma
Swine Flu
Fever
Asthma
Swine Flu

Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Swine Flu
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bronchiolitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Throat Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 09, 2016
    HOLA MI NOMBRE ES NATHALI. LLEVO A MIS DOS HIJOS ANGEL Y ANGELICA A VER AL DOCTOR FERNANDEZ DESDE EL ANO 2009 Y ANTES DE ESO CUANDO YO ERA MENOR DE EDAD ME ATENDIA TAMBIEN CON EL. EL ES MAGNIFICO. UN DOCTOR QUE NUNCA ESTA APURADO, EL SE SIENTA Y SE TOMA SU TIEMPO EN EXPLICARTE TODO SOBRE EL NINO O LA NINA. EXCELLENTE. Y CUANDO LO LLAMAS POR TELEFONO TE ATIENDE IUAL. LO RECOMIENDO 100 % EL ES EL MEJOR PEDRIATRA Q HE CONOCIDO
    NATHALI in MIAMI, FL — Aug 09, 2016
    About Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1851311120
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez works at Jose Fernandez MD PA in Cutler Bay, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

