Overview

Dr. Jose Ferrer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Ferrer works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.