Dr. Jose Fuentes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Fuentes, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Fuentes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1102 Solon Place Way Ste B, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 875-7488
- 2 430 S Trade Days Blvd, Canton, TX 75103 Directions (903) 567-6106
- 3 2601 Scott Ave Ste 102, Fort Worth, TX 76103 Directions (817) 377-4011
-
4
A Medical Advantage Healthcare Systems Associated214 W Colorado Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 941-4550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuentes?
Dr Fuentes is very thorough and I am doing much better under his care. Sometimes you have to wait a little longer to be seen due to urgent care patients. He is worth the wait.
About Dr. Jose Fuentes, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1235184821
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuentes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuentes accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuentes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuentes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.