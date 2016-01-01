Dr. Jose Gamez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Gamez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Gamez, MD
Dr. Jose Gamez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Gamez works at
Dr. Gamez's Office Locations
1
Palmetto Medical Plaza7100 W 20th Ave Ste 503, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 820-3381
2
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 823-5000
3
Southern Winds Hospital4225 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 558-9712
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Gamez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1134210271
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Gamez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamez works at
Dr. Gamez has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamez.
