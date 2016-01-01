Dr. Jose Garcia Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Garcia Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Garcia Jr, MD
Dr. Jose Garcia Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Garcia Jr works at
Dr. Garcia Jr's Office Locations
-
1
American Care Inc.11255 SW 211th St, Miami, FL 33189 Directions (305) 254-7576
- 2 12171 SW 268TH ST, Homestead, FL 33032 Directions (305) 278-8020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Garcia Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477648293
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Garcia Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia Jr accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia Jr speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.