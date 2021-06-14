Overview of Dr. Jose Garcia, MD

Dr. Jose Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Dr. Garcia Jose R MD in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.