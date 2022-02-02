See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Jose Garcia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jose Garcia, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (34)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jose Garcia, MD

Dr. Jose Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Garcia works at John M Mckinney Jr PA in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Garcia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John M Mckinney Jr PA
    3417 Tamiami Trl Ste G, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 391-5522
  2. 2
    Millennium Physicians Group LLC
    3067 Tamiami Trl Ste 3, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 391-5522
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Headache
Fever
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Alstrom Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia - Parkinsonian Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelpathic Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Weakness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Weakness
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Freedom Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?

    Feb 02, 2022
    It was enjoyable. The Jose Garcia doctor and the nurses Dawn and Heather. Go above and beyond. Recommend highly.
    Denise — Feb 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Garcia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jose Garcia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garcia to family and friends

    Dr. Garcia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garcia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jose Garcia, MD.

    About Dr. Jose Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982682779
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mountainside Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Michaels Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at John M Mckinney Jr PA in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jose Garcia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.