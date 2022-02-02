Dr. Jose Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
1
John M Mckinney Jr PA3417 Tamiami Trl Ste G, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 391-5522
Millennium Physicians Group LLC3067 Tamiami Trl Ste 3, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 391-5522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
It was enjoyable. The Jose Garcia doctor and the nurses Dawn and Heather. Go above and beyond. Recommend highly.
About Dr. Jose Garcia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982682779
Education & Certifications
- Mountainside Hospital
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.