Overview of Dr. Jose Garcia-Davalos, MD

Dr. Jose Garcia-Davalos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia-Davalos works at DAVALOS, JOSE N MD - GARCIA-DAVALOS JOSE N MD in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Blepharitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.