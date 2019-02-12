Dr. Jose Garcia-Davalos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Davalos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Garcia-Davalos, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Garcia-Davalos, MD
Dr. Jose Garcia-Davalos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia-Davalos' Office Locations
Laredo Office6262 McPherson Rd Ste 102, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 791-7100
Laredo Office6416 Polaris Dr Ste 2, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 523-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor takes his time with you, explains to you very thoroughly your condition and what to expect. Very happy a friend referred him to my husband. I recommend Dr. Garcia-Davolos
About Dr. Jose Garcia-Davalos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1295742146
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Davalos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Davalos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Davalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Davalos has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Blepharitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Davalos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Davalos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Davalos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Davalos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Davalos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.