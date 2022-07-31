See All Ophthalmologists in Des Plaines, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Jose Garcia Gonzalez, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jose Garcia Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Jose Garcia Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Garcia Gonzalez works at Dr. Amjad Z Ahmad in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Hickory Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garcia Gonzalez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants, Ltd. - Des Plaines
    2454 E Dempster St Ste 400, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 299-0700
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina Consultants, Ltd. - Elgin
    2250 Point Blvd Ste 140, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 299-0700
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants, Ltd. - Hickory Hills
    7667 W 95th St Ste 200, Hickory Hills, IL 60457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 299-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Progressive High Myopia
Floaters
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Progressive High Myopia

Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Dr. Garcia and staff are amazing. He repaired a hole in my retina years ago. I just went back to him to check my eyes because of another problem. He explained to me what it is and why it happened. He is very honest.
    Lillian Stryczek — Jul 31, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Garcia Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881889558
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Retina Consultants Ltd.|University of Chicago Medical Center|University of Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Primary Care
