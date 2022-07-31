Overview of Dr. Jose Garcia Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Jose Garcia Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Garcia Gonzalez works at Dr. Amjad Z Ahmad in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Hickory Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.